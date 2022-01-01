Go
Mamaleh's Delicatessen

Open for take out, delivery, and patio!
7 Days a week! 8am-8pm
Please order online!

1 Kendall Square Building 300

Popular Items

Cup Matzah Ball Soup (hot)$6.00
6 ounces of our flavorful broth with chicken, carrots, celery and one matzah ball!
20oz Iced Coffee$3.00
made with Bubbe's Beans, our house blend from Barrington Coffee Roasters
Box of Barrington Coffee (serves 10ppl)$18.00
96 ounces of our Bubbe's Beans blend from Barrington Coffee. Includes 8x 12oz cup.
12oz Black Iced Tea$2.50
MEM tea
12oz Hot Coffee$2.50
made with Bubbe's Beans, our house blend from Barrington Coffee Roasters
20oz Black Iced Tea$3.00
MEM tea
16oz Hot Coffee$3.00
made with Bubbe's Beans, our house blend from Barrington Coffee Roasters
16oz MEM Hot Tea$3.00
MEM loose leaf tea
12oz Iced Coffee$2.50
made with Bubbe's Beans, our house blend from Barrington Coffee Roasters
NY Cheesecake Slice$6.75
New York style cheesecake with a gluten-free cinnamon oat crust. Served with house-made fruit preserves. (GF)
Location

Cambridge MA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:15 pm
