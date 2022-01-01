Go
Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1659 Beacon Street

Popular Items

Bagel, Schmear, and Vegetables$5.15
Choose a bagel, choose a schmear, topped with tomato, cucumber, red onions and capers (v)
Matzah Ball Soup$6.00
6 ounces of our flavorful broth with chicken, carrots, celery and one matzah ball!
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.00
2 fried eggs and cheddar cheese on a homemade challah roll
Build a Bagel$2.15
Bagels baked daily! Click for "Build-a-Bagel" options or keep scrolling for our favorite bagel sandwiches.
Pastrami, Egg, and Cheese$9.00
Pastrami, 2 fried eggs, cheddar cheese and russian dressing on a homemade challah roll
Nova Lox Sandwich$13.00
Nova lox on your choice of bagel with dill cream cheese, tomato, capers, and red onions
20oz Iced Coffee$3.00
Cream Cheese (half pint)
whipped in house with fresh ingredients (v, except for salmon cc)
Chocolate Rugelach each$1.00
Flaky delicious 2-bite pastry.
Raspberry Walnut Rugelach each$1.00
Flaky delicious 2-bite pastry.
Location

1659 Beacon Street

Brookline MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
