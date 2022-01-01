3 Amigos Cantina & Grill
A fresh look at Mexican style food. Following trending foods and having a special each day.
200 West Glen Suite 500
Popular Items
Location
Auburn AL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
