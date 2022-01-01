Go
Maman

Cafe & Bakery

154 Court Street

Popular Items

Tartine Au Saumon$16.00
smoked salmon, lemon za’atar labneh, sliced tomato, pickled onion, everything bagel seasoning & microgreens served open face on marbled rye, served with balsamic mixed greens
Balsamic Mixed Greens Side$3.50
Wilde Salad$16.00
smoked salmon, avocado, crispy smashed potatoes, cucumber, balsamic mixed greens, lemon, dill, & a soft boiled egg
Roasted Chicken Side$4.00
Spiced Winter Squash Loaf Cake$4.00
Benjamin Sandwich$15.00
turkey with pickled onions, cheddar & sweet mustard aioli on cranberry pecan country bread. served with balsamic mixed greens
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
Vanilla Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$4.00
Fried Egg Side$2.00
Roasted Carrot Soup$12.00
carrot with sweet potato, onions, coconut milk, thyme & rosemary
154 Court Street

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Nearby restaurants

Oggies

Oggies is a handheld pasty and pie company, with all recipes unique to Oggies and all baked goods handmade with quality ingredients. Our handheld pies include Pasties, Sweetie Pies and other handheld pies. New varieties of sweet and savory pies are offered regularly.

Huge Thai

Come in and enjoy!

Acquista Food Service Inc

Come in and enjoy!

Black Forest Brooklyn

German Indoor Biergarten & Kaffeehaus on Smith Street in Brooklyn

