Go
Toast

Maman

Cafe & Bakery

70 Hudson

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese Side$5.00
Katie Sandwich$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
Iced Coffee
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness
Nutella Beignet$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
Avocado Side$3.00
Antipodes Bottled Water$4.75
Herbed Feta Side$4.00
Benjamin Sandwich$15.00
turkey with pickled onions, cheddar & sweet mustard aioli on cranberry pecan country bread. served with balsamic mixed greens
Brianna Sandwich$15.00
brie, caramelized onions, sliced apples, arugula, dijon mustard & hot honey served on ciabatta
See full menu

Location

70 Hudson

Jersey City NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ani Ramen House

No reviews yet

traditional Japanese ramen and izakaya style small plates

ONDO Jersey City

No reviews yet

“ONDO, is a contemporary Korean restaurant and bar serving traditional classics alongside new and exciting interpretations of Korean dishes.”

Enfes NYC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco

No reviews yet

We sincerely appreciate your business! Text or call us for more information at 201 788 7613 or 862 309 0028. We also cater small or big events!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston