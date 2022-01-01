Go
Maman Tribeca

Cafe & Bakery

211 West Broadway

Popular Items

Katie Sandwich$14.00
herb roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula & roasted tomato on ciabatta. served with balsamic mixed greens
Lemon Poppyseed Cookie$4.00
vegan lemon cookie made with fresh lemon & poppyseed, drizzled with a lemon glaze.
Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés
Nutella Beignet$4.25
our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.
Croissant$4.00
our classic freshly baked croissants are flakey, buttery, & delicious
Isabelle Grilled Cheese Sandwich$13.50
with roasted seasonal vegetables, brie & mustard aioli on country bread
Quiche Lorraine$8.00
parisian ham & comté cheese
Balsamic Mixed Greens Side$3.50
Evian Bottled Water$3.00
Antonia Salad$16.00
baby spinach, kale & arugula with strawberries, raspberries, goat cheese & corn nuts with a raspberry balsamic dressing
Location

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
