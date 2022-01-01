Mamaroneck restaurants you'll love
More about Baby Duke's Kitchen
Baby Duke's Kitchen
100 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck
|Popular items
|Baby Duke's Wings
|$11.99
Choice of Lemon Pepper Spice, Buffalo Style, Spicy Honey or Plain with Sriracha Aioli on the Side.
|Shrimp Platter
|$24.99
Jumbo Shrimps prepared either Fried or Broiled with Lemon & Butter. Served with choice of Two Side Dishes.
|Kid's Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Fried Chicken Tenders with choice of French Fries or Mac and Cheese. Served with Kid's Soft Drink.
More about Le Provencal Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Le Provencal Bistro
436 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$30.00
Sauteed Salmon with Chardonnay beurre blanc served with lentils& leeks
|Organic Chicken Breast
|$30.00
Goat cheese, asparagus, apples, mesclun
|Duck Confit
|$29.00
Mushrooms, French Beans Port wine sauce
More about SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill
SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill
320 MAMARONECK AVENUE, MAMARONECK
|Popular items
|TAILGATE WINGS
|$16.95
rubbed, smoked, grilled, & rolled ... BEST DAMN WINGS IN NY!
|SMOKED BRISKET
|$18.95
1/2# sliced, w/ cornbread & whipped spuds.
|BRISKET EMPANADAS
|$9.95
braised brisket, onions, mozz & THE SAUCE
More about Piccolo Mulino Italian Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Piccolo Mulino Italian Restaurant
136 mamaroneck ave, Mamaroneck
|Popular items
|Baked Clams
|$16.00
Clams Seasoned with Breadcrumbs
|Linguine with Clams
|$27.00
Red Sauce or White Sauce
|Escarole SP
|$13.00
Sauteed with Cannellini Bean & Sweet Italian Sausage
More about Barquila Tapas Cocktail Lounge
Barquila Tapas Cocktail Lounge
308 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck
More about Frankie & Fanucci's
Frankie & Fanucci's
301 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck