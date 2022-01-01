Mamaroneck restaurants you'll love

Mamaroneck's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
French
Soul Food
Must-try Mamaroneck restaurants

Baby Duke's Kitchen image

 

Baby Duke's Kitchen

100 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Duke's Wings$11.99
Choice of Lemon Pepper Spice, Buffalo Style, Spicy Honey or Plain with Sriracha Aioli on the Side.
Shrimp Platter$24.99
Jumbo Shrimps prepared either Fried or Broiled with Lemon & Butter. Served with choice of Two Side Dishes.
Kid's Chicken Tenders$10.99
Fried Chicken Tenders with choice of French Fries or Mac and Cheese. Served with Kid's Soft Drink.
More about Baby Duke's Kitchen
Le Provencal Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Le Provencal Bistro

436 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck

Avg 4.3 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salmon$30.00
Sauteed Salmon with Chardonnay beurre blanc served with lentils& leeks
Organic Chicken Breast$30.00
Goat cheese, asparagus, apples, mesclun
Duck Confit$29.00
Mushrooms, French Beans Port wine sauce
More about Le Provencal Bistro
SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill image

 

SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill

320 MAMARONECK AVENUE, MAMARONECK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TAILGATE WINGS$16.95
rubbed, smoked, grilled, & rolled ... BEST DAMN WINGS IN NY!
SMOKED BRISKET$18.95
1/2# sliced, w/ cornbread & whipped spuds.
BRISKET EMPANADAS$9.95
braised brisket, onions, mozz & THE SAUCE
More about SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill
Piccolo Mulino Italian Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Piccolo Mulino Italian Restaurant

136 mamaroneck ave, Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (234 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baked Clams$16.00
Clams Seasoned with Breadcrumbs
Linguine with Clams$27.00
Red Sauce or White Sauce
Escarole SP$13.00
Sauteed with Cannellini Bean & Sweet Italian Sausage
More about Piccolo Mulino Italian Restaurant
Barquila Tapas Cocktail Lounge image

 

Barquila Tapas Cocktail Lounge

308 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Barquila Tapas Cocktail Lounge
Boleria image

 

Boleria

362 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Boleria
Restaurant banner

 

Frankie & Fanucci's

301 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Frankie & Fanucci's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mamaroneck

Mac And Cheese

