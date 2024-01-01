Baked ziti in Mamaroneck
Mamaroneck restaurants that serve baked ziti
Pizza Gourmet
599 East Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck
|Baked Ziti Sorrentino
|$15.00
Rigatoni Pasta mixed with Marinara, Seasoned Ricotta, Mozzarella, oven baked to perfection.
|Baked Ziti Bolognese
|$16.00
Rigatoni Pasta mixed with Marinara, Seasoned Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Meat Sauce, then baked to perfection.
|Baked Ziti Siciliano
|$15.00
Rigatoni Pasta mixed with Marinara, Seasoned Ricotta, Mozzarella, Chunks of Eggplant, oven baked to perfection.