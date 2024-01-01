Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in Mamaroneck

Mamaroneck restaurants
Mamaroneck restaurants that serve baked ziti

Pizza Gourmet

599 East Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Ziti Sorrentino$15.00
Rigatoni Pasta mixed with Marinara, Seasoned Ricotta, Mozzarella, oven baked to perfection.
Baked Ziti Bolognese$16.00
Rigatoni Pasta mixed with Marinara, Seasoned Ricotta, Mozzarella, and Meat Sauce, then baked to perfection.
Baked Ziti Siciliano$15.00
Rigatoni Pasta mixed with Marinara, Seasoned Ricotta, Mozzarella, Chunks of Eggplant, oven baked to perfection.
More about Pizza Gourmet
Restaurant banner

 

Alessia's Trattoria - 551 Halstead Avenue

551 Halstead Avenue, Mamaroneck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Ziti Sorrentino$22.00
baked ziti with mozzarella & ricotta
More about Alessia's Trattoria - 551 Halstead Avenue

