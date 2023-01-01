Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Mamaroneck
/
Mamaroneck
/
Cannolis
Mamaroneck restaurants that serve cannolis
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Piccolo Mulino Italian Restaurant - (Mamaroneck Ave)
136 mamaroneck ave, Mamaroneck
Avg 4.4
(234 reviews)
Cannoli
$10.00
More about Piccolo Mulino Italian Restaurant - (Mamaroneck Ave)
25 North
974 East Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$12.00
More about 25 North
