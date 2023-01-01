Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carbonara in
Mamaroneck
/
Mamaroneck
/
Carbonara
Mamaroneck restaurants that serve carbonara
Frankie & Fanucci's
301 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck
No reviews yet
Bucatini Carbonara Pasta Special
$22.95
thick spaghetti pasta, bacon, parmigiano, egg yolk, lemon zest
More about Frankie & Fanucci's
25 North
974 East Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck
No reviews yet
Carbonara
$27.00
Peas, onions & egg
More about 25 North
