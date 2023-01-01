Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Mamaroneck

Mamaroneck restaurants
Mamaroneck restaurants that serve carbonara

Frankie & Fanucci's

301 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bucatini Carbonara Pasta Special$22.95
thick spaghetti pasta, bacon, parmigiano, egg yolk, lemon zest
More about Frankie & Fanucci's
25 North

974 East Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carbonara$27.00
Peas, onions & egg
More about 25 North

