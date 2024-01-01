Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken noodles in
Mamaroneck
/
Mamaroneck
/
Chicken Noodles
Mamaroneck restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Frankie & Fanucci's
301 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$9.95
gluten free
More about Frankie & Fanucci's
Pizza Gourmet
599 East Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle
$7.50
Chicken, Celery, Carrots, Onions, and pasta in Chicken broth, made fresh per order.
More about Pizza Gourmet
Browse other tasty dishes in Mamaroneck
Crispy Chicken
Calamari
Mozzarella Sticks
Cake
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Parmesan
Tiramisu
Cannolis
More near Mamaroneck to explore
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(36 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
New Rochelle
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Glen Cove
No reviews yet
Eastchester
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Bronxville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2498 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(137 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(619 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(399 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(391 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(575 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(197 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston