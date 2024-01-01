Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Mamaroneck

Mamaroneck restaurants
Mamaroneck restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Frankie & Fanucci's

301 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$9.95
gluten free
Pizza Gourmet

599 East Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck

Takeout
Chicken Noodle$7.50
Chicken, Celery, Carrots, Onions, and pasta in Chicken broth, made fresh per order.
