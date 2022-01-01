Mussels in Mamaroneck

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Baby Duke's Kitchen

100 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels-Shrimp-Crawfish Boil$34.99
Mussels and Peel & Eat Shrimp. Choose one or combine all of our special butter sauces
Clams & Mussels Boil$24.99
Black Mussels & Clams with Corn, Potatoes and Sausage. Choose one or combine all of our special butter sauces
Shrimp, Clam & Mussel Fra Diavoli$24.99
Shrimp, Mussels and Clams in a spicy marinara sauce on a bed of linguine
More about Baby Duke's Kitchen
Le Provencal Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Le Provencal Bistro

436 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck

Avg 4.3 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Mussels$29.00
Fine herbs Pommes Frites
More about Le Provencal Bistro

