Salmon in Mamaroneck
Mamaroneck restaurants that serve salmon
More about Baby Duke's Kitchen
Baby Duke's Kitchen
100 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck
|Salmon Platter
|$26.99
Salmon Fillet prepared either Fried or Broiled with Lobster Cream Sauce. Served with Yellow Rice or Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables or Side Salad
More about Le Provencal Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Le Provencal Bistro
436 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck
|Avocado Smoked Salmon
|$17.00
pistachios, Pistachio oil, sea salt on Country Bread.
|Poached Salmon
|$36.00
|Salmon
|$30.00
Sauteed Salmon with Chardonnay beurre blanc served with lentils& leeks