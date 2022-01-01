Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Mamaroneck

Mamaroneck restaurants
Mamaroneck restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Baby Duke's Kitchen

100 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Platter$26.99
Salmon Fillet prepared either Fried or Broiled with Lobster Cream Sauce. Served with Yellow Rice or Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables or Side Salad
More about Baby Duke's Kitchen
Le Provencal Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Le Provencal Bistro

436 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck

Avg 4.3 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Smoked Salmon$17.00
pistachios, Pistachio oil, sea salt on Country Bread.
Poached Salmon$36.00
Salmon$30.00
Sauteed Salmon with Chardonnay beurre blanc served with lentils& leeks
More about Le Provencal Bistro
Item pic

 

Frankie & Fanucci's

301 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$25.95
pan seared, roasted tomato & thyme jam, lemon & white wine, wood-fired broccoli
More about Frankie & Fanucci's

