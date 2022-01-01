Go
Toast

Mama Rosas

Come in and enjoy!

617 East Mercury Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.00
Toasted loaf topped with melted mozzarella and a buttery garlic spread
Mimma's Lasagna$17.00
layers of pasta loaded with meat and cheese, baked ina hamemade sauce
Sals Combination
Pepperroni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, and anchovies upon request
Create Your Own Pizza
Smoked or Spicy Breaded Wings$10.00
Tossed in your choice of sauce: Plain, Buffalo, Honey Bourbon, or Garlic Parmesan
Italian$10.00
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Philly Steak$10.00
White American cheese, grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes
Garlic Knots$6.00
Handcrafted dough, smothered in garlic, olive oil, herbs and parmesan
Personal Pan Pizza$6.00
Create Your Own Pasta
Choice of Pasta, Sauce, and toppings
See full menu

Location

617 East Mercury Blvd

Hampton VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fox Tail Wine Bar

No reviews yet

A comfortable wine bar offering a rotation of wines with complimenting meats and cheeses. As well as artisan meals perfectly paired with our wines.

Skrimp Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sly Clyde Ciderworks

No reviews yet

100% Virginia apples, crushed to perfection to make the best cider on the coast of VA.

Wing and a Prayer - Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston