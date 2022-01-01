Go
Mama's Cafe

2442 Nacogdoches Rd

Popular Items

Warm Chocolate Cake$6.00
Chopped pecans, Blue Bell vanilla ice cream
Mama's Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla, huevos a la Mexicana, pot roast, avocado, pico, beans, cheese, hash browns
Buttermilk Corn Bread$6.00
Guajillo Texas honey, whipped butter
SA Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Chicken fried chicken in Mexican chili oil, seared nopal, shredded green cabbage, and queso fresco
House Salad$5.00
Field greens, Honey Dijon vinaigrette, diced tomatoes, watermelon radish, pecans, and queso fresco
Chicken Melt$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, roasted tomato, and melted Monterey jack cheese

Location

2442 Nacogdoches Rd

San Antonio TX

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

