Mama's Cupboard

Fast Casual Vietnamese-Thai Kitchen and Southeast Asian Marketplace.

235 E 53rd St Lower Level • $$

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)

Popular Items

Salad Bowl$11.95
seasonal mixed salad, pickled carrots and daikon with a choice of protein and peanut on the side
Summer roll$10.50
rice paper wrap, vermicelli, lettuce, shrimp, mint, *peanut sauce
Banh-Mi (sandwich)$8.95
baguette, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo
Rice Bowl$9.95
jasmine rice, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy tamarind sauce on the side
Coconut Crusted Shrimp Banh-mi$15.95
Coconut crusted shrimps, lettuce, pickled carrots, daikon and red cabbage, fresh herbs, spicy cilantro aioli
Chicken curry puffs (3)$10.50
Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad
Vermicelli Bowl$11.95
thin rice noodles, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, mint, crushed *peanuts and nouc cham sauce on the side
Caramelized Pork Belly Banh-mi$14.95
Pork belly in a savory sweet glaze with pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, spicy mayo and Sriracha chili sauce
Kimchi-loaded fries$8.00
fries, pickled vegetables, spicy mayo
Pho (noodle soup)$12.95
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

235 E 53rd St Lower Level

New York NY

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
