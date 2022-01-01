Mama's Cupboard
Fast Casual Vietnamese-Thai Kitchen and Southeast Asian Marketplace.
235 E 53rd St Lower Level • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
235 E 53rd St Lower Level
New York NY
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Il Postino
Come in and enjoy!
Magnolia Bakery
Our Bloomingdale’s store is located on the Third Avenue side of the Bloomingdale’s flagship store on 59th Street. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, an exclusive Boston Cream Pie banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.
Thank You Come Again
Best & Fresh Thai Food
BK★JANI
An authentic Pakistani picnic