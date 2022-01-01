Go
Toast
  • /
  • Forney
  • /
  • Mama's Daughters Diner

Mama's Daughters Diner

Mama said, "Save time, Order Online"
For Pickup & Delivery!

111 E. Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$5.60
Kids Lunch *Available after 10:30AM*$5.50
Rolls or Cornbread$0.60
Side of Veggie$2.45
Small Ranch Dressing$0.75
Chicken Fried Steak w /Gravy
Chicken Fried Chicken w/Gravy
#2 Mamas Daughters Special$5.75
2 eggs any style with toast OR biscuits OR pancakes OR french toast with
Sausage OR
Bacon OR
Ham
Mamas Chicken Salads$9.40
Choose Grilled Fried, Buffalo or Spicy with fresh tossed greens, tomato, egg, cheese and a pickle spear.
Meat Loaf
See full menu

Location

111 E. Main St.

Forney TX

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Alfredo's Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated. Serving Home cooked meals, steaks and breakfast all day. Catering service available. Come in and enjoy!

Eno's Pizza Tavern

No reviews yet

Happening spot for gourmet thin-crust pizzas, plus salads, sandwiches, pasta & microbrews.

Soulman's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Prime XO, LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston