Go
Toast

Mama's On The Half Shell

A classic Chowder House in Canton with a raw bar, outdoor seating. and fireplace on the 2nd level. Everyone feels welcome here! Serving lunch, dinner & weekend brunch. Try our famous Orange Crush.

2901 O'Donnell St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$24.00
Crispy beer battered cod
served with fries & slaw
Fried Calamari$18.00
Golden fried rings served with lemon aioli
Salmon BLT$20.00
Served on a Kaiser bun with bacon, lettuce, tomato & roasted garlic aioli.
Yes, I need utensils
Fries$6.00
Maryland Crab Soup (Bowl)$12.00
Old Baltimore Style: Tomato base, tons of veggies, a little spice, & piled high with crab meat
Crab Cake Sandwich$30.00
Broiled or fried.
Served with fries & a pickle;
lettuce, tomato, mayo & onions optional
Wings$18.00
Jumbo wings fried crisp & tossed in your choice of sauce: Buffalo,
Old Bay, BBQ, or Honey Old Bay
Seafood Club$25.00
A slightly smaller version of our famous crab cake, shrimp salad,
lettuce, tomato, bacon, & Swiss
on toasted white bread
Single Crab Cake Dinner$35.00
A Mama's classic served with choice of 2 sides & spicy tartar sauce or chipotle cocktail sauce.
See full menu

Location

2901 O'Donnell St

Baltimore MD

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Raw & Refined

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

No reviews yet

Naked: raw, clean and no bullshit food + vibes

Lee's Pint and Shell

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Lee's Pint & Shell.

RegionAle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston