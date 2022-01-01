Mama's Boy Burgers
The Best Burgers on the Mountaintop!
Local Black Angus Beef.
Hormone Free
Humanely Raise
ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
6067 Main Street • $
Location
6067 Main Street
Tannersville NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tabla
Tabla is a Spanish and mediterranean inspired restaurant that focuses as much as possible on highlighting the local bounty that is available in upstate New York. From the greens in our salads to the fermented apples in the glasses we serve, we want you to enjoy a sustainably sourced meal in a laid back environment in these beautiful mountains.
American Glory Restaurant
American Glory Restaurant voted 2019 Top Restaurant in the Hudson Valley and the Number One in Columbia County, by Hudson Valley Magazine readers ! With two locations; Hudson (Columbia Co.) and Tannersville (Green Co.). Both restaurant’s ambiance is redbrick, dark-reclaimed wood, Edison lights, black & white photos of American icons, and our custom music playlists, and live music contribute to our industrial, steampunk, Americana Vibe. Our culinary team uses the freshest, meats, poultry, fish, and produce from the Hudson Valley. With those ingredients they produce incredibly flavorful food, not only delicious to the mouth, but also to the eye. Our specialty is Americanized Ethnic Cuisine & Wood Smoked BBQ. Our beverage program is the outstanding serving| Local NYS Craft Beers, Cider, Artisan libations, and Fine Spirts. We offer the largest brown whiskey selection in the area and our staff specializes in Craft/Classic Cocktails.