Mama's Daughters' Diner

Come in and enjoy!Mama’s been home cookin’ breakfast and lunch for the good folks in the Dallas area since 1958, baking our own pies, cornbread and rolls. We LOVE to-go orders and catering, so contact the closest Mamas Daughters' Diner to you.

2014 Irving Blvd. • $

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)

Popular Items

• Chicken Fried Chicken w/ Cream Gravy$11.50
Hand breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with cream gravy. Choose 3 sides from todays menu. Comes with a diner made roll or cornbread.
• Hashbrowns$3.50
Crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside.
• #2 Mamas Daughters Special$6.50
2 eggs any style with toast, biscuits, pancakes OR french toast with
Sausage, Bacon OR Ham
• Homemade Cinnamon Roll$4.50
Filled with cinnamon, raisins, pecans, (sometimes w/apple), topped with our own delicious cream cheese frosting.
• Biscuit each$0.99
One of Mama's Famous Buttermilk Biscuits.
• Fresh Brewed Tea$2.99
• Chicken Fried Chicken w/cream gravy$11.50
Hand breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with cream gravy. Choose 3 sides from todays menu. Comes with a diner made roll or cornbread.
• #1 Texas Size Breakfast
2 eggs any style with hash browns OR grits, biscuits OR toast & gravy with
Chicken Fried Steak OR
6 oz. Top Sirloin OR
2 Pork Chops
• Bacon or Sausage & Egg Sandwich w/ mayo, lettuce & tomato$6.75
Choose Bacon or Sausage with egg cooked just the way you like it.
Photo shown with cheese
• #3 Mamas Favorite Breakfast$9.75
2 eggs any style with hash browns OR grits, biscuits & gravy with
Sausage, Bacon OR Ham
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2014 Irving Blvd.

Dallas TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

