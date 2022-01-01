Mama's Daughters' Diner
Come in and enjoy!Mama’s been home cookin’ breakfast and lunch for the good folks in the Dallas area since 1958, baking our own pies, cornbread and rolls. We LOVE to-go orders and catering, so contact the closest Mamas Daughters' Diner to you.
2014 Irving Blvd. • $
Location
2014 Irving Blvd.
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
