Mama's Daughters' Diner

Mama’s been home cookin’ breakfast and lunch for the good folks in the Dallas area since 1958, baking our own pies, cornbread and rolls. We LOVE to-go orders and catering, so contact the closest Mamas Daughters' Diner to you.

• Short Stack (2)$5.99
• #3 Mamas Favorite Breakfast$9.99
2 eggs any style with hash browns or grits, biscuits & gravy with
Sausage, Bacon OR Ham
• Extra Egg$1.59
Extra Egg?? No Problem
• #1 Texas Size Breakfast
2 eggs any style with hash browns OR grits, biscuits OR toast. with noir choice of:
Chicken Fried Steakw/ cream Gravy
6 oz. Top Sirloin OR
2 Pork Chops
• Breakfast Tacos. (Sausage or Bacon)$6.75
Comes with egg, cheese, and choice of bacon or sausage. Served with Picante
• #2 Mamas Daughters Special$6.50
2 eggs any style with toast OR biscuits OR pancakes OR french toast with
Sausage OR
Bacon OR
Ham
• Braised Beef Tips w/ Rice$12.25
Tender pieces of prime beef in brown gravy served over white rice. Comes with 3 sides from today's menu. Diner made roll or cornbread included.
• Kids Lunch$5.50
For our Younger Crowd, (10 & Under)
Choose a Meal with One Side and a Drink. Comes with a Scoop Of BLUE BELL Ice Cream. (lunch/Dinner Only)
• Chicken Fried Chicken w/ Cream Gravy$12.25
Hand breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with cream gravy. Choose 3 sides from todays menu. Comes with a diner made roll or cornbread.
.• Chicken & Dressing$12.25
Delicious Cornbread dressing with large pieces of Chicken served with Giblet Gravy.
Choose 3 sides and comes with a diner made roll or cornbread
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

6509 W. Park Blvd.

Plano TX

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
