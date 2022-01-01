Mama's Daughters' Diner
Mama’s been home cookin’ breakfast and lunch for the good folks in the Dallas area since 1958, baking our own pies, cornbread and rolls. We LOVE to-go orders and catering, so contact the closest Mamas Daughters' Diner to you.
6509 W. Park Blvd. • $
Location
6509 W. Park Blvd.
Plano TX
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
