Go
Toast

Mambo - Steamboat Springs

Come in and enjoy!

521 Lincoln Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side 1 Meatball$6.50
Side 2 Meatball$13.00
CECI FRITTI (GF)$12.00
fried chickpeas / truffle oil / parmigiana / sea salt GF
TARTARE DE MANZO$22.00
Colorado beef /prosciutto powder/ cured egg yolk / capers / cornichon / charred shallot / sweety drop peppers / sherry-saba aioli / black truffle perlage / baguette*
HOUSE BREAD
Multiple Selections are allowed
Side Fresh Linguini pasta$9.00
Pinot Grigio, Alois Lageder, Dolomiti Italy W$9.00
CRISPY ARTICHOKES (GF)$21.00
Fried Artichokes/ pickled red onions/ tonnato sauce/ saba/ lemon/ chive/ salsa verde
FRIED MOZZARELLA$17.00
Breaded mozzarella/ calabrian chili jam/ marinara/ basil
OLIVES (GF)$10.00
orange / fennel pollen / olive oil / pine nuts / sultanas GF / NUTS
See full menu

Location

521 Lincoln Ave

Steamboat Springs CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taco Cabo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hypnotic Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yampa Valley Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Otto Pint - Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet

Quality casual dining with everything from artisan pizzas and beer to chef inspired entrees and cocktails.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston