Mame Shiba Ramen

Mame Shiba Ramen is a casual ramen shop inside of 99 Ranch Market. All soups, sauces, oils and chashu are made in-house with authentic Japanese recipes.

46551 Mission Blvd. #107

Popular Items

YAKISOBA 焼きそば$13.00
Japanese fried wheat noodle with chicken or pork chashu, cabbage, bean sprouts, nori and red pickled ginger. Sauce contains fish broth.
CLEAR 塩清湯$13.00
a.k.a. ‘shio ramen’
Light, clear broth with bean sprouts, pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions. Marinated egg* +$1.5.
HARUMAKI 春巻$5.00
Deep fried Japanese spring rolls with veggie filling. Cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, vermicelli, celery, onion, Shiitake mushrooms.
GYOZA 餃子$5.00
Pan-fried Japanese dumplings filled with pork or veggie
CLEAR DARK 醤油清湯$14.00
a.k.a. ‘shoyu ramen’
Light, clear chicken broth with soy sauce base, bean sprouts, pork or chicken chashu, bok choy, bamboo shoots, green onions. Marinated egg* +$1.5.
KARA-AGE 唐揚げ$10.00
Japanese flavored fried chicken thighs
SPICY TONKOTSU 坦々豚骨$14.00
a.k.a. ‘tan tan men’
Creamy pork sesame broth with spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, bok choy, green onions. Marinated egg* +$1.5.
Location

Fremont CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
