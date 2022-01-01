Breakfast & Brunch
Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
310 Reviews
$
2821 Evans Mill Rd
Lithonia, GA 30058
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
2821 Evans Mill Rd, Lithonia GA 30058
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Dabomb Sports Grill
Dabomb Sports Grill
Lithonia's #1 sports bar
The Wine & Tapas Lounge
Come in and enjoy the Experience !
592 Lounge & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Spice House Taste of the Island
Come in and enjoy!