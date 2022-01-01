Go
Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits image
Breakfast & Brunch

Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

310 Reviews

$

2821 Evans Mill Rd

Lithonia, GA 30058

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Bacon Biscuit$2.09
Bacon in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit.
Select biscuit to see toppings selection
Sausage Biscuit$2.09
1 Sausage Patty in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit.
Select biscuit to see toppings selection
Hashbrowns$2.19
Scattered Hashbrowns
Bacon Breakfast Plate$6.49
2 eggs(cooked to order), 3 slices of bacon, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast
Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
Bacon Sandwich$3.29
3 pc. Bacon on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
Chicken Biscuit$3.69
4oz Boneless Fried Chicken Breast in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit.
Select biscuit to see toppings selection
3 Pc. of Bacon$2.99
Smoked Sausage Breakfast Plate$6.99
2 eggs(cooked to order), 1 Smoked Sausage link, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast
Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
Large Soft Drink$2.29
Cheese Grits$2.29
Served in 8oz. Bowl
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

2821 Evans Mill Rd, Lithonia GA 30058

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Dabomb Sports Grill

No reviews yet

Dabomb Sports Grill
Lithonia's #1 sports bar

The Wine & Tapas Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the Experience !

592 Lounge & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spice House Taste of the Island

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits

orange star4.2 • 310 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston