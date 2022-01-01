Italian
Pizza
Mamma Lucia
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
1996 Reviews
$$
14921-J Shady Grove Road
Rockville, MD 20850
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
14921-J Shady Grove Road, Rockville MD 20850
Nearby restaurants
Fallsgrove
Come in and enjoy!
Poyoteca
Come in and enjoy!
Brock & Co
Come in and enjoy!
&pizza
Come in and enjoy!