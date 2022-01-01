Mamma Lucia
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
1302 East West Highway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1302 East West Highway
Silver Spring MD
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Astro Lab Brewing
We are a micro-brewery focused on bringing you hop-forward and innovative beers. Online ordering with easy pick up. Enjoy fresh, unique and local flavors.
Negril Eatery
Come on in and enjoy!
District Taco
Come in and enjoy!
Quarry House Tavern
beers, burgers, basement