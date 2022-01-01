Go
Toast

Mamma Lucia

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

1302 East West Highway • $$

Avg 4.5 (3781 reviews)

Popular Items

18" Combo Pizza$25.00
Garlic Knots (Per)$0.50
Chicken Parmigiana D$23.00
Garlic Knots$3.00
Caesar Salad$11.00
18" New York Style Pizza$20.00
Greek Salad$13.00
Garden Salad$11.00
14" New York Style Pizza$17.00
Personal Pizza$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1302 East West Highway

Silver Spring MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Astro Lab Brewing

No reviews yet

We are a micro-brewery focused on bringing you hop-forward and innovative beers. Online ordering with easy pick up. Enjoy fresh, unique and local flavors.

Negril Eatery

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

District Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Quarry House Tavern

No reviews yet

beers, burgers, basement

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston