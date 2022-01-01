Go
Mamma Maria

3 North Square • $$$

Avg 4.7 (6741 reviews)

Popular Items

Pasta Con Sugo$31.00
Rustic pasta and meat ragu - as prepared in the village of Serralunga di C rea - with handmade egg pepperoncini tagliatelle,
Cauliflower Salad$15.00
Warm salad of tri-colored cauliflower,
Trumpet Royal mushrooms, and caramelized Jerusalem artichokes.
Winter Salad$14.00
Greenlaw Gardens, Kittery, ME greenhouse baby lettuces
with toasted almonds, dried cranberries, quinoa, and ricotta
Beef$44.00
Grilled Black Angus beef tenderloin with Hudson Valley foie gras, roasted sweet bell peppers and baked fusilli pasta carbonara,
Halibut$38.00
Woods Harbour, Nova Scotia halibut with Hen of the woods mushrooms, sauteed spring garlic, fresh herb salsa Verde, and creamy parsnips,
Aparagus Pasta$32.00
Duck$19.00
Slow-roasted duck leg with dried cranberries and Sicilian black rice pilaf
Burrata$18.00
Handmade mozzarella burrata from Campania, Italy with sautéed radicchio, roasted mission figs and shaved almonds.
Ossobuco$46.00
Pasture-raised veal ossobuco with saffron risotto carnaroli alla Milanese,
Lobster Agnolotti Pasta$40.00
Venetian-style Maine lobster and pasta agnolotti with poached asparagus, red tobiko, oriental mushrooms, and crumbled guanciale.
Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3 North Square

Boston MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
