Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA

538 Washington Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1141 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Wings (12)$15.95
One dozen jumbo wings, freshly seasoned and deep fried
Pizza Slices$3.25
Small 12"$12.95
Classic Cheese or build your own
X-Large 18"$18.95
Lasagna$16.95
Traditional layered pasta with beef, ricotta cheese and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Pasta$13.95
Spaghetti, Linguini, Fettuccine, Penne, Rigatoni or Angel Hair
All pastas served with garlic rolls and your choice of salad or cup of minestrone or chicken soup
Paper Plates
FAMILY SPECIAL$27.95
XL 18” cheese pizza, One (1) dozen garlic rolls and One (1) 2 liter bottle of soda
Medium 16"$18.95
Garlic Rolls
Rolls topped with garlic & olive oil or butter, herb seasoning, baked to perfection.
Get them in 3, 6 or make it an even dozen.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

538 Washington Ave

Homestead FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
