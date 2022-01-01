Go
Mamma Mia's Trattoria

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

8855 Hypoluxo Rd

Lake Worth, FL 33467

Parmigiana
$21.00
Apple Pecan Salad
$16.00
XLPizza
$18.50
Med Pizza
$15.00
Garlic Rolls (6)
$4.00

6 rolls

Meatballs
$9.00
Small Pizza
$13.50
Small Caesar Salad
$7.00
Lasagna
$20.00

Meat lasagna with ricotta, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Large Caesar Salad
$13.00
Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad
$6.00

Romaine, cucumbers, chick peas, onions, tomatoes & kalamata olives

Apple Salad

Apple Pecan Salad
$16.00
Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo
$21.00

Cheesecake

Cheesecake
$8.00

Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad
$7.00
Large Caesar Salad
$13.00
Stromboli

Stromboli
$15.00

Ravioli

Jumbo Cheese Ravioli
$19.00

Served with Sunday sauce. Substitute Meat sauce, Alfredo, Ala Vodka or Bolognese for $3.00

Lasagna

Lasagna
$20.00

Meat lasagna with ricotta, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Greek Salad

Large Greek Salad
$15.00

Pies

Grandma's Pie
$26.00

Chicken Milano Subs
$15.00
Chicken Milano Subs
$15.00
Antipasto
$16.00
Small Trattoria Chopped
$7.00
XL Egg MIa
$27.00
XL Grandpa's
$26.00

Grandma's sauce, garlic, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, EVOO & oregano

XL Bianca
$25.00

(white pizza) Ricotta, pecorino romano, mozzarella, garlic & parsley

Coke
$2.75
Med Margherita
$24.00

(no sauce) Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, oregano & pecorino romano

Med Vegetarian
$23.00

Black olives, spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onion, mozzarella & pizza sauce

Side Pasta
$7.00
Garlic Rolls (12)
$6.00

12 rolls

Caprese
$25.00

Breaded cutlet, bruschetta, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze

Chicken Under the Brick
$25.00

Twin grilled chicken breasts topped with mushrooms, onions & sweet marsala wine sauce

Fiorentina
$26.00

Egg battered, lemon white wine sauce & fresh mozzarella over spinach

Italian Feast
$25.00

Chicken Cutlet, Meatballs & Baked Ziti

Shrimp Marinara
$29.00

Garlic & basil marinara over linguine

The Brooklyn
$23.00
Sicilian
$21.00

16 by 16 pizza

Bolognese
$22.00

Meat sauce, onions, peas, with a touch of cream & pecorino romano

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
$23.00

Broccoli rabe, sweet Italian sausage & garlic tossed with pecorino romano & cavatappi

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

8855 Hypoluxo Rd, Lake Worth FL 33467

