Mamma Ramona's Restaurant
Closed today
No reviews yet
1130 D St, Ste 1
Ramona, CA 92065
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Popular Items
Just a cheese pizza. Choose a size.
Hawaiian pizza is a unique twist on traditional pizza, combining the sweet and sharp flavor of pineapple with ham or Canadian bacon. Not only does this combination deliver a tantalizing flavor, but it also provides a delectable visual treat. The vibrant color of pineapples alongside the pinkish tones of either ham or Canadian bacon adds a special vibrancy to your dish. The toppings melt together in the cooking process, becoming one unified unit sure to please all who try it. Whether you’re an adventurous eater or a more conventional regular, adding Hawaiian pizza to your menu rotation is an easy way to experience something new without going too far into the unknown.
A generous combination of antipasto salad, pizza (1 topping), spaghetti & meatballs, cheese ravioli, lasagna and garlic bread. You will have leftovers; everyone does. No substitutions, please.
Fresh crisp lettuce, tomato, giardiniera, | pepperoncini, green olives, | pepperoni, salami & provolone | cheese with our homemade Italian | vinaigrette
Get (2) 12-inch pepperoni pizzas and a 2 liter bottle of Pepsi for just $19.95. Additional toppings extra.
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, bell peppers and olives
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, bell peppers and olives
Choose your size, crust and toppings and build your pizza just the way you like it!
Who doesn't like just pepperoni on their pizza?
Pizza
Our velvety tomato sauce and hand-shredded melted mozzarella cheese pizza, made with ingredients from our local farms around Ramona, is a mouth-watering masterpiece. Every bite releases a burst of flavor - sweet tomato sauce, creamy cheese, and tangy basil leaf contrasting perfectly on one amazing slice. It's enough to make your taste buds jump for joy! One bite is all it takes to understand why this pizza is gaining rave reviews among the locals. The perfect balance of fresh, melt-in-your-mouth deliciousness - don't miss out on this culinary treat!
A white sauce pizza with our signature dough, mozzarella cheese, smoked bacon and drizzled with aged bourbon maple sauce.
Experience the flavor explosion of a mushroom, onion, bell pepper, olives, tomato, and artichoke pizza! Packed with a medley of veggies and the perfect blend of herbs and spices, this pizza is one that won't soon be forgotten. Every bite is bursting with flavor from the combination of mushrooms' earthy notes to the sweetness of onions and peppers to the brininess of olives. The tomatoes add juiciness while artichoke provides a unique twist on this Italian classic. If you're looking for an unforgettable pizza experience, it's time to try this all-veggie beauty!
Just a cheese pizza. Choose a size.
Hawaiian pizza is a unique twist on traditional pizza, combining the sweet and sharp flavor of pineapple with ham or Canadian bacon. Not only does this combination deliver a tantalizing flavor, but it also provides a delectable visual treat. The vibrant color of pineapples alongside the pinkish tones of either ham or Canadian bacon adds a special vibrancy to your dish. The toppings melt together in the cooking process, becoming one unified unit sure to please all who try it. Whether you’re an adventurous eater or a more conventional regular, adding Hawaiian pizza to your menu rotation is an easy way to experience something new without going too far into the unknown.
Pepperoni pizza, with its unmistakable tangy-spicy flavors and savory-smoky aromas, is one of the most beloved pizza varieties among people of all ages. The classic cheese and pepperoni combo is a classic go-to for a quick meal or for when friends come by for a game night. It’s also deliciously versatile: whether you prefer thick or thin crusts, crispy or chewy textures, or spicy-level extremes — pepperoni will always be the perfect topping to take your pizza from ordinary to extraordinary! So grab a slice of pepperoni pizza next time you’re in the mood for an unbeatably flavorful experience!
With the savory flavor of pepperoni, the smell of freshly cooked sausage, and the crunchy topping from mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and olives all combined on delicious pizza dough - it's no wonder why this classic combination is a fan favorite! When you take a bite of pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, bell pepper and olive pizza it's truly like a party for your taste buds. This delicious combination is sure to tantalize any palate and keep your taste buds singing for more. To top it off quite literally - some sprinkled grated cheese over this tasty combination and you have yourself one mouth-watering Italian delight!
One of my favorite dishes to indulge in (if I'm feeling a bit naughty) is a delicious hand-tossed pizza with heaps of pepperoni, diced ham, crumbled sausage, diced onions and bell peppers. All these flavors blended together create such mouthwatering perfection that no matter how full I am, I will always go for one more slice! Adding the gentle sweetness from bell peppers and the spicy heat from sausage build a fragrant aroma and give each bite an incredible complexity of flavor. There's nothing quite like it - unless you switch up the toppings every now and then!
When it comes to pizza, there's a lot of variety and everyone has their own favorite. But for the occasional diversity, nothing beats the chain gang of meat toppings – pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball and bacon. Together they make a delicious ensemble of flavor and texture that sails over any cheese-only option. It's a combination that is sure to please anyone in the mood for something more than the standard toppings. One bite, and you'll be reminded why this quintet is a go-to topping combo with loads of savory mouthwatering satisfaction!
Alfredo, Spinach, Bacon & Artichoke Pizza is a mouth-watering combination of delicious flavors that can satisfy any food lover! The creamy texture of the Alfredo sauce combined with the crunchy bacon and artichokes will have you reaching for another slice. But what really gives this pizza its unique flavor is the spinach which adds an extra layer of freshness. This pizza is definitely one to try if you're looking for a rich and flavorful dish that's sure to leave your palate wanting more.
Molte Dolce pizza is an exquisite combination of sweet and spicy flavors that will have your taste buds dancing with pleasure. The marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni provide a traditional flavor base that is kicked up a notch with the addition of a chili infused honey drizzle. Every bite guarantees to be packed with a perfect balance of the classic Italian fare and the intensity of the chili honey. Don't just order any pizza topping; try something different - let the Molte Dolce surprise your senses and tantalize your taste buds!
Add up to 6 toppings of your choice, baked on a bed of our traditional pizza sauce. Medium only.
When it comes to pizza, many people immediately think of its classic topping combination of Romano, provolone, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. These four cheese together bring an abundance of flavor as well as a touch of tangy sharpness that can be found in traditional Italian pizzas throughout the country. The mild taste of provolone and creamy ricotta serves as the perfect balance to the sharpness of the Romano and Mozzarella. No other cheese combo can match up to this all-time classic for bringing out the best attributes of pizza dough.
If you're looking to make the ultimate custom-made pizza just the way you like it, look no further than our full menu of available toppings. From classic pepperonis and hearty mushrooms to bold anchovies and spicy jalapenos, we have something for all taste buds. Our top-notch ingredients are sure to help craft the perfect combination for a pizza that is totally unique and entirely delicious. Best of all, there's no wrong choice; with so many delicious options, every pizza pie is sure to be a unique work of art.
The Basics
Just the cheese, ma'am!
Pizza Subscriptions
You are redeeming your once per week pepperoni pizza with this selection. Your subscription includes a 12" pepperoni pizza, regular crust. If you want to add additional toppings, select the options and toppings and you'll pay the difference in cost. | | This redemption method will not be available after March 1st and you'll need to redeem your pizzas through our Mamma Ramona's app in the app store or google play store or at this link: https://onelink.to/ky4gdu
Appetizers
Calzones Stromboli
Desserts
Bright and creamy lemon ricotta cheesecake on a buttery graham cracker crust.
Made with buttermilk, almonds, cocoa and semi-sweet chocolate chips, this delicious treat is great . One bite of the almond filling between two chocolate cake layers and you will be hooked!
A delicious dessert item!
Decadent creme brulee with espresso topping
Lightly sweetened italian style mascarpone filling on espresso soaked ladyfingers.
Family Meal Deals
A generous combination of antipasto salad, pizza (1 topping), spaghetti & meatballs, cheese ravioli, lasagna and garlic bread. You will have leftovers; everyone does. No substitutions, please.
Pasta Baked Entrees
Cannelloni is an Italian specialty dish that is especially popular in the region of Lazio. This delicious dish is made with pasta tubes filled with ricotta cheese. The pasta tubes are rolled manually and placed in a deep baking dish then covered with a tomato based sauce and grated cheese before being baked in the oven. The result? A scrumptious plate of creamy cannelloni that looks as good as it tastes!
This hearty dish consists of creamy ricotta cheese sauce and chunky tomato sauce layered between rigatoni pasta and mozzarella, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses.
Chicken Parmigiana is one of the most iconic Italian entrees. It consists of breaded chicken, tomato sauce, and cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese. The crispy-yet-soft texture and deep flavor of the chicken combined with the tangy taste of the tomato sauce and nutty flavor of the mozzarella makes Chicken Parmigiana a highly sought out entrée. Every bite bursts with flavor; this dish will never disappoint.
Manicotti is an Italian-inspired dish made with stuffed shells and a delectable, rich tomato sauce. Originating in Italy, this dish is a comfort food favorite and beloved by many. The gooey cheese filling combined with the fragrant tomato sauce make it irresistible and always leave you wanting more.
Take a bite of the spicy linguini with clams and you'll be tantalized by its flavor. This Italian specialty is one of our most delectable pasta dishes out there! The pasta is cooked al dente in a creamy garlic sauce that pairs perfectly with fresh, plump clams. The spiciness of the dish is balanced out by a hint of butter and herbs that make for an impeccable combination. With each bite, you will experience a bold flavor that lingers on your palate. Don't forget to add some grated cheese over top to really bring out all the flavors!
Enjoy delicious and creamy fettucine alfredo dinner tonight! This classic Italian-American dish is made with fettucine pasta, cream, butter, and Parmesan cheese. We simmer the butter and cream together to make a decadent sauce with garlic, giving this dinner its signature flavor, serving it alongside some fresh greens topped with our balsamic vinaigrette. Add a glass of World Peace wine and some freshly baked garlic bread to complete this timeless dinner that will leave you satisfied and content.
Nothing says comfort like a warm plate of homemade tortellini! Filled with delicious, savory cheese and herbs, these tender pillows of dough can really hit the spot.
Our Shrimp & Crab Italian entrée is a wonderful combination of seafood and pasta that will satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. The shrimps are cooked in garlic and spices like oregano, giving them a delicious flavor without overpowering any other ingredients. The succulent crab pieces add some texture for contrast, and the combination of both seafoods gives this entrée an amazing depth of flavor.
When it comes to ravioli, there's nothing like the authentic homemade Italian delight. Whether you cheese or meat filled, the pillowy bundles of joy make for an ideal meal choice. Nothing can compare to our delectable ravioli dish served golden and steaming, full of flavor and guaranteed to satisfy, and something that everyone should experience at least once!
Who doesn't love spaghetti and meatballs? It is a classic pasta dish that has been around for centuries. Spaghetti and meatballs is a one-dish comfort food filled with colorful ingredients creating layers of texture and flavor. The most important part of this Italian cuisine is the freshness of our ingredients – from the richness of cheese and tomatoes to the juiciness of locally sourced ground beef in each hearty bite-sized meatball. Served piping hot, it will bring any hungry diner's taste buds alive!
A medley of delicate lobster and ricotta cheese ravioli swimming in a velvety-smooth sauce and finished off with ricotta mousse, this entrée truly stands out. The layers of flavor showcase the quality of ingredients used, from the succulent lobster to the silky richness of the scampi sauce with black truffle oil - each bite is a delightful surprise! For seafood lovers looking for something special, Lobster Ravioli is sure to impress!
If you're looking for a dinner that packs a punch of flavor and deliciousness, then jumbo shells is a must-try. This classic dish features large pasta shells stuffed with cheese, spices and herbs. The flavorful filling bakes into the shells while they cook, creating a creamy and comforting meal that's sure to please.
One of our most delicious entrees is Tortellini Con Prosciutto E Pisell! It's a gorgeous combination of tender, al dente cheese-filled pasta pockets, thinly sliced prosciutto that melts in your mouth and earthy-sweet peas for amazing pops of flavor. An incredibly simple yet surprisingly decadent entrée, this dish pairs wonderfully with a glass of crisp white wine and fragrant basil for an experience that can only be described as pure bliss.
This classic Italian dish combines layers of crispy lasagna noodles with a flavorful blend of Italian cheeses and savory Italian sausage simmered in marinara sauce. The richness of the cheese and the fragrant aroma of the spices make this dish an unforgettable experience.
Eggplant Parmigiana is an incredibly flavorful dish, with eggplant slices arranged in layers of marinara sauce, cheese, and vegetables like bell peppers and garlic. With its wonderful combination of ingredients, it's no wonder Eggplant Parmigiana has become one of the most popular dishes in Italian-American cuisine.
Salads Soups
Prepared with a plentiful selection of fresh vegetables and assorted beans
Fresh crisp lettuce, tomato, giardiniera, | pepperoncini, green olives, | pepperoni, salami & provolone | cheese with our homemade Italian | vinaigrette
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved romano | cheese and caesar dressing | » With grilled chicken, add $3 small; $4 large
With choice of dressing, served in | our signature wooden bowls
Sandwiches
Sides
Grass-raised and finished beef from 4th Generation Family Owned Cattle Ranch, Carristo Ranch, in Santa Ysabel.
Add a marinara dipping sauce for 75 cents more.
Smaller Portions
Pizza Subscriptions
Have pizza cravings every week? Our subscription program is the best way to satisfy your pizza cravings without breaking the bank. For only $149, you get a whopping 52 pepperoni pizzas with an insane retail value of $570. Best of all, these pizza pies are served as 12" deliciousness, sure to make pizza night a hit with everyone in the family. Start enjoying pizza night once a week without paying top-dollar prices, for the next 52 weeks. Call to order.
Pizza Specials
Get (2) 12-inch pepperoni pizzas and a 2 liter bottle of Pepsi for just $19.95. Additional toppings extra.
Pizza 16 And Pan
Alfredo sauce, spinach, bacon, artichoke and fresh mozzarella.
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, bell peppers and olives
Romano, provolone, ricotta and mozzarella.
One of our favorites, made with our hand-tossed dough made fresh every day, topped with pineapple and your choice of ham or Canadian bacon.
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball and bacon
This pizza packs a punch of spectacular ingredients that come together to create a creamy and savory blend, sure to be enjoyed by everyone! The grilled chicken is juicy and succulent; it pairs beautifully with the sweetness of the red onion. With each bite, you'll experience the flavor of the homemade pesto sauce overflowing from every slice.
Our signature marinara, mozzarella cheese, topped with pepperoni and drizzled with a blend of chili infused honey.
Steve Goforth's favorite pizza, with double the pepperoni and twice the sauce. He's also a darn good plumber!
Take Bake
One of our favorites, make with our hand-tossed dough that we make fresh every day, topped with pineapple and your choice of ham or Canadian bacon.
Appetizers
Who doesn’t love a plate of delicious, juicy chicken wings dripping with savory sauce? Our chicken wings will hit the spot for anyone looking for a classic, tasty meal! Made fresh every day, our crispy or oven baked wings make the perfect snack or entree. Each tray comes with your favorite flavor of sauce paired perfectly with golden brown wings. With protein-packed portion sizes, everyone can enjoy this snack-able meal. Satisfy your cravings for classic comfort food with these delicious chicken wings - you won't be disappointed. Add a bucket of sauce to get plenty of dippable sauce.
Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, bell peppers and olives
Choose your size, crust and toppings and build your pizza just the way you like it!
Romano, provolone, ricotta and mozzarella cheese make up this delicious pizza!
This pizza has a little bit of everything classic: red sauce, mozzarella, fresh slices of pepperoni, crumbled beef, diced ham, bell peppers and onions.
Pepperoni, Sausage, Garlic, Mushrooms, Roasted Bell Pepper, Feta Cheese and Kalamata Olives.
Who doesn't like just pepperoni on their pizza?
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatball and bacon pizza with mozzarella cheese and our savory sauce.
BBQ chicken and red onion.
Velvety tomato sauce and hand-shredded melted mozzarella cheese, topped with sharp notes of basil leaf, from our local farms around Ramona.
Alfredo sauce, spinach, bacon, artichoke and fresh mozzarella cheese.
One of our favorites, made with our hand-tossed dough made fresh every day, topped with pineapple and your choice of ham or Canadian bacon.
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Location
1130 D St, Ste 1, Ramona CA 92065
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Ramona
More near Ramona
Escondido
Poway
Santee
San Marcos
El Cajon
Rancho Santa Fe
La Mesa
Vista
Julian
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant