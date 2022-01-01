Go
Mamma Lucia

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

12274-M Rockville Pike • $$

Avg 4.5 (2794 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Ravioli D$20.00
Eggplant Parmigiana (with Spaghetti) D$20.00
Chicken Parmigiana D$23.00
18" New York Style Pizza$20.00
Penne Vodka Sauce D$19.00
Personal Pizza$10.00
Penne D$18.00
Garlic Knots$3.00
14" New York Style Pizza$17.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

12274-M Rockville Pike

Rockville MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

7 Locks Brewing

No reviews yet

Can't enjoy in the taproom, so let the beer come to you. Now offering online ordering for pick-up, and delivery throughout Montgomery County.
Visit: shop.7locksbrewing.com
Order by 1pm for Same Day Delivery on Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday.
Must be 21+ to order.

Sushi Oma

No reviews yet

Sushi Oma is a classic Japanese restaurant with a modern twist. Here at Sushi Oma, we pride ourselves in our high-quality food & professional service. Come taste the difference today!

Melina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

