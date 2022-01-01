Mamma Lucia
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
12274-M Rockville Pike • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
12274-M Rockville Pike
Rockville MD
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
7 Locks Brewing
Can't enjoy in the taproom, so let the beer come to you. Now offering online ordering for pick-up, and delivery throughout Montgomery County.
Visit: shop.7locksbrewing.com
Order by 1pm for Same Day Delivery on Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday.
Must be 21+ to order.
Sushi Oma
Sushi Oma is a classic Japanese restaurant with a modern twist. Here at Sushi Oma, we pride ourselves in our high-quality food & professional service. Come taste the difference today!
Melina
Come in and enjoy!