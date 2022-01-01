Mammoth Lakes restaurants you'll love

Go
Mammoth Lakes restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Lakes's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Thai
Vietnamese
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Mammoth Lakes restaurants

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

 

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6201 Minaret Rd #105, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Just a Bagel$1.59
Bagel or Bialy in a bag to go, no toppings or toasted. Made from scratch daily. No preservatives or oils added.
Healthy Choice Breakfast Burrito$9.49
Egg whites, turkey sausage, organic spinach, feta cheese, whole wheat tortilla
Bagel$1.59
PLAIN IN A BAG, NO TOPPINGS , NOT SLICED OR TOASTED. MADE FROM SCRATCH, NO OILS OR PRESERVATIVES ADDED
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Dish Bistro image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Dish Bistro

588 Old Mammoth Road Unit 4, Mammoth Lakes

Avg 5 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bison B&b$15.00
Bison burger, pepper bacon, Brie, bacon Jam, aioli, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions
Beef Burger Cheese Deluxe$14.00
House made patty with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, aïoli, grilled onions
Greek Lamb Burger$14.00
House made lamb patty with tzitziki, olives,red onion,feta,spinach, tomato& eggplant spread
More about Dish Bistro
Side Door Wine Bar and Cafe image

 

Side Door Wine Bar and Cafe

100 Canyon Blvd STE 229, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll Crépe$12.00
• Butter, Cinnamon Sugar, Icing
Broadway$15.00
• Choice of Black Forest Ham or Chicken, choice of Swiss or Provolone, Tomato, Spinach, Aioli
Panini - Turkey Melt with Avocado$15.00
• With Swiss, Tomato, Aioli
More about Side Door Wine Bar and Cafe
Salsa's Taqueria image

 

Salsa's Taqueria

588 Old Mammoth Rd #1, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$11.99
Eggs, beans, salsa, cheese, tater tots, and choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla. Includes small cup of coffee.
American Style Burrito$13.50
Choice of meat, cheese, beans, rice, onion, cilantro, tomato, guacamole, lettuce and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Regular Taco
Regular street style taco on corn tortilla with choice of meat, onion and cilantro. Includes a grilled jalapeño and grilled onions on the side.
More about Salsa's Taqueria
Noodle-Ly image

NOODLES

Noodle-Ly

437 Old Mammoth Road, Suite 146, Mammoth Lakes

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#1 Pho with Rare Steak$9.00
Rice noodles, beef broth, thin slices of rare steak, topped with thin slivers of onion & cilantro.
UPON REQUEST-Bean Sprouts, Thai Basil, Lime, Jalapeños.
#5 The Noods$9.00
Egg or rice noodles with BBQ Pork, topped with our house-made soy garlic ginger chili sauce, green onions and toasted shallots.
DOES NOT CONTAIN BROTH.
#6 BBQ Pork Egg Noodles$11.00
Chinese egg noodles, BBQ pork (char siu), green onions and toasted shallots.
More about Noodle-Ly
Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth

6118 Minaret Rd, Mammoth Lakes

Avg 4.3 (1644 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
O Junior Burger$13.99
Plain or served with Swiss or Cheddar cheese | Served with your choice our house salad or French fries
O Patty Melt$19.99
1⁄2 lb. ground beef patty | sourdough | grilled onions | Cheddar | house 1000 island
O Hot Dog$10.99
All Angus beef hot dog | toasted French roll | Served with your choice our house salad or French fries
More about Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth
ZPizza image

 

ZPizza

26 Old Mammoth Rd, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
California Salad$9.95
Mixed greens, sliced avocado, red onions, crisp cucumber, roma tomatoes, black olives with choice of dressing
8 pieces$10.75
Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce
Ceasar Salad$8.95
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses
More about ZPizza
The Mogul Restaurant image

 

The Mogul Restaurant

1528 Tavern Rd, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Mogul Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Shelter Distilling

100 Canyon Blvd #217, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Shelter Distilling

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mammoth Lakes

Burritos

Map

More near Mammoth Lakes to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston