Mammoth Lakes restaurants you'll love
Mammoth Lakes's top cuisines
Must-try Mammoth Lakes restaurants
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6201 Minaret Rd #105, Mammoth Lakes
|Popular items
|Just a Bagel
|$1.59
Bagel or Bialy in a bag to go, no toppings or toasted. Made from scratch daily. No preservatives or oils added.
|Healthy Choice Breakfast Burrito
|$9.49
Egg whites, turkey sausage, organic spinach, feta cheese, whole wheat tortilla
|Bagel
|$1.59
PLAIN IN A BAG, NO TOPPINGS , NOT SLICED OR TOASTED. MADE FROM SCRATCH, NO OILS OR PRESERVATIVES ADDED
More about Dish Bistro
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL
Dish Bistro
588 Old Mammoth Road Unit 4, Mammoth Lakes
|Popular items
|Bison B&b
|$15.00
Bison burger, pepper bacon, Brie, bacon Jam, aioli, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions
|Beef Burger Cheese Deluxe
|$14.00
House made patty with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, aïoli, grilled onions
|Greek Lamb Burger
|$14.00
House made lamb patty with tzitziki, olives,red onion,feta,spinach, tomato& eggplant spread
More about Side Door Wine Bar and Cafe
Side Door Wine Bar and Cafe
100 Canyon Blvd STE 229, Mammoth Lakes
|Popular items
|Cinnamon Roll Crépe
|$12.00
• Butter, Cinnamon Sugar, Icing
|Broadway
|$15.00
• Choice of Black Forest Ham or Chicken, choice of Swiss or Provolone, Tomato, Spinach, Aioli
|Panini - Turkey Melt with Avocado
|$15.00
• With Swiss, Tomato, Aioli
More about Salsa's Taqueria
Salsa's Taqueria
588 Old Mammoth Rd #1, Mammoth Lakes
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.99
Eggs, beans, salsa, cheese, tater tots, and choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla. Includes small cup of coffee.
|American Style Burrito
|$13.50
Choice of meat, cheese, beans, rice, onion, cilantro, tomato, guacamole, lettuce and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Regular Taco
Regular street style taco on corn tortilla with choice of meat, onion and cilantro. Includes a grilled jalapeño and grilled onions on the side.
More about Noodle-Ly
NOODLES
Noodle-Ly
437 Old Mammoth Road, Suite 146, Mammoth Lakes
|Popular items
|#1 Pho with Rare Steak
|$9.00
Rice noodles, beef broth, thin slices of rare steak, topped with thin slivers of onion & cilantro.
UPON REQUEST-Bean Sprouts, Thai Basil, Lime, Jalapeños.
|#5 The Noods
|$9.00
Egg or rice noodles with BBQ Pork, topped with our house-made soy garlic ginger chili sauce, green onions and toasted shallots.
DOES NOT CONTAIN BROTH.
|#6 BBQ Pork Egg Noodles
|$11.00
Chinese egg noodles, BBQ pork (char siu), green onions and toasted shallots.
More about Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth
6118 Minaret Rd, Mammoth Lakes
|Popular items
|O Junior Burger
|$13.99
Plain or served with Swiss or Cheddar cheese | Served with your choice our house salad or French fries
|O Patty Melt
|$19.99
1⁄2 lb. ground beef patty | sourdough | grilled onions | Cheddar | house 1000 island
|O Hot Dog
|$10.99
All Angus beef hot dog | toasted French roll | Served with your choice our house salad or French fries
More about ZPizza
ZPizza
26 Old Mammoth Rd, Mammoth Lakes
|Popular items
|California Salad
|$9.95
Mixed greens, sliced avocado, red onions, crisp cucumber, roma tomatoes, black olives with choice of dressing
|8 pieces
|$10.75
Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce
|Ceasar Salad
|$8.95
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses
More about The Mogul Restaurant
The Mogul Restaurant
1528 Tavern Rd, Mammoth Lakes
More about Shelter Distilling
Shelter Distilling
100 Canyon Blvd #217, Mammoth Lakes