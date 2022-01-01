Chicken salad in Mammoth Lakes
Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6201 Minaret Rd #105, Mammoth Lakes
|Southwestern BBQ Chicken Salad
|$14.99
organic field greens, grilled hickory chicken, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, cilantro, red onion, carrots, tomato & tortilla strips, house made chipotle ranch
|Manhattan Spinach Chicken Salad
|$14.99
grilled chicken, organic spinach, caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese & balsamic vinaigrette
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$14.99
grilled chicken, organic field greens, carrots, mandarin oranges, chinese noodles, chopped green onions, roasted almonds, sesame seeds & house made asian dressing
More about ZPizza
ZPizza
26 Old Mammoth Rd, Mammoth Lakes
|Chicken Ceasar Salad
|$13.50
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons,
grated italian cheeses,chicken
More about Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth
6118 Minaret Rd, Mammoth Lakes
|O BBQ Chicken Salad
|$17.99
Char-broiled chicken breast | mixed greens | corn | black beans | tomato | shredded cheese | red onion | house BBQ sauce | ranch on the side
|O Chicken Salad
|$17.99
Mixed greens | pineapple | raisins | tomato | red onion | walnuts | choice of dressing