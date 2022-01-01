Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Lakes restaurants
Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve chicken salad

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

 

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6201 Minaret Rd #105, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwestern BBQ Chicken Salad$14.99
organic field greens, grilled hickory chicken, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, cilantro, red onion, carrots, tomato & tortilla strips, house made chipotle ranch
Manhattan Spinach Chicken Salad$14.99
grilled chicken, organic spinach, caramelized walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese & balsamic vinaigrette
Chinese Chicken Salad$14.99
grilled chicken, organic field greens, carrots, mandarin oranges, chinese noodles, chopped green onions, roasted almonds, sesame seeds & house made asian dressing
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
ZPizza image

 

ZPizza

26 Old Mammoth Rd, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Ceasar Salad$13.50
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons,
grated italian cheeses,chicken
More about ZPizza
Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth

6118 Minaret Rd, Mammoth Lakes

Avg 4.3 (1644 reviews)
Takeout
O BBQ Chicken Salad$17.99
Char-broiled chicken breast | mixed greens | corn | black beans | tomato | shredded cheese | red onion | house BBQ sauce | ranch on the side
O Chicken Salad$17.99
Mixed greens | pineapple | raisins | tomato | red onion | walnuts | choice of dressing
More about Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth

