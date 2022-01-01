Chicken sandwiches in Mammoth Lakes
Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Shelter Distilling
100 Canyon Blvd #217, Mammoth Lakes
|Blackened Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Blackened Chicken Breast, Thick Cut Bacon, White American Cheese, Romaine, Tomato, and Chipotle Ranch on a Brioche Bun. Served with Pickles and Chips.
Contains the following:
Dairy, Gluten, Garlic, Onion
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth
6118 Minaret Rd, Mammoth Lakes
|O Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$17.99
Char-broiled chicken breast | tomato | pickle | lettuce | house 1000 island on the side | toasted bun | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries