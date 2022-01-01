Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Lakes restaurants
Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Shelter Distilling

100 Canyon Blvd #217, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Blackened Chicken Breast, Thick Cut Bacon, White American Cheese, Romaine, Tomato, and Chipotle Ranch on a Brioche Bun. Served with Pickles and Chips.
Contains the following:
Dairy, Gluten, Garlic, Onion
More about Shelter Distilling
Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth

6118 Minaret Rd, Mammoth Lakes

Avg 4.3 (1644 reviews)
Takeout
O Chicken Breast Sandwich$17.99
Char-broiled chicken breast | tomato | pickle | lettuce | house 1000 island on the side | toasted bun | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
More about Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth

