Chili in Mammoth Lakes
Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve chili
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6201 Minaret Rd #105, Mammoth Lakes
|Chili Bowl
|$6.99
No beans, No preservatives, the best you will ever taste! Topped with cheese & chopped white onion.
|Chili QT
|$8.99
No beans, No preservatives, the best you will ever taste! Topped with cheese & chopped white onion.
|Chili Cup
|$5.99
No beans, No preservatives, the best you will ever taste! Topped with cheese & chopped white onion.
NOODLES
Noodle-Ly
437 Old Mammoth Road, Suite 146, Mammoth Lakes
|House-Roasted Chili Flakes
|Chili Paste
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth
6118 Minaret Rd, Mammoth Lakes
|O 1/2 Chili Fries
|$7.99
|O Full Chili Fries
|$10.99
|O Chili Burger
|$17.99
1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty topped with chili | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing