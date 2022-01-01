Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Mammoth Lakes

Go
Mammoth Lakes restaurants
Toast

Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

 

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6201 Minaret Rd #105, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Grilled Chicken$15.79
avocado, tomato, pepper jack, chipotle aioli, sourdough
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, organic field greens, tomato, chipotle aioli
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Banner pic

 

Shelter Distilling

100 Canyon Blvd #217, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Blackened Chicken Breast, Thick Cut Bacon, White American Cheese, Romaine, Tomato, and Chipotle Ranch on a Brioche Bun. Served with Pickles and Chips.
Contains the following:
Dairy, Gluten, Garlic, Onion
More about Shelter Distilling

