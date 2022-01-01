Chipotle chicken in Mammoth Lakes
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6201 Minaret Rd #105, Mammoth Lakes
|Chipotle Grilled Chicken
|$15.79
avocado, tomato, pepper jack, chipotle aioli, sourdough
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
grilled chicken, organic field greens, tomato, chipotle aioli
Shelter Distilling
100 Canyon Blvd #217, Mammoth Lakes
|Blackened Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Blackened Chicken Breast, Thick Cut Bacon, White American Cheese, Romaine, Tomato, and Chipotle Ranch on a Brioche Bun. Served with Pickles and Chips.
Contains the following:
Dairy, Gluten, Garlic, Onion