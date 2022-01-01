Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Mammoth Lakes

Go
Mammoth Lakes restaurants
Toast

Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Consumer pic

 

The Loco Frijole

3711 Main St, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salsa & chips (Regular)$9.99
More about The Loco Frijole
Salsa's Taqueria image

 

Salsa's Taqueria - Mammoth Lakes

588 Old Mammoth Rd #1, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$2.50
More about Salsa's Taqueria - Mammoth Lakes

Browse other tasty dishes in Mammoth Lakes

Tortas

Pies

Cobb Salad

Turkey Melts

Chocolate Cake

Chili

Nachos

Cappuccino

Map

More near Mammoth Lakes to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (376 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (609 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston