Enchiladas in Mammoth Lakes

The Loco Frijole

3711 Main St, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
3 Enchilada Plato$16.99
More about The Loco Frijole
Salsa's Taqueria - Mammoth Lakes

588 Old Mammoth Rd #1, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wednesday Special - Green Enchiladas$11.99
3 enchiladas in our green sauce with choice of cheese, chicken or shredded beef. Includes side of rice and beans and garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream and small fountain drink.
#7 - Enchiladas$13.99
3 red or green enchiladas with choice of cheese, chicken or shredded beef. Includes side of rice and beans and garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream and small fountain drink.
Monday Special - Red Enchiladas$11.99
3 enchiladas in our red sauce with choice of cheese, chicken or shredded beef. Includes side of rice and beans and garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream and small fountain drink.
More about Salsa's Taqueria - Mammoth Lakes

