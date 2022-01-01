Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Mammoth Lakes
/
Mammoth Lakes
/
French Fries
Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve french fries
The Loco Frijole
3711 Main St, Mammoth Lakes
No reviews yet
French Fries
$7.99
More about The Loco Frijole
Salsa's Taqueria - Mammoth Lakes
588 Old Mammoth Rd #1, Mammoth Lakes
No reviews yet
French Fries
$6.50
More about Salsa's Taqueria - Mammoth Lakes
Browse other tasty dishes in Mammoth Lakes
Hot Chocolate
Chicken Salad
Mac And Cheese
Patty Melts
Garlic Bread
Chips And Salsa
Chili
Tacos
More near Mammoth Lakes to explore
Fresno
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
South Lake Tahoe
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Tulare
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Porterville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Oakdale
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Fresno
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(39 restaurants)
Carson City
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(376 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(106 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(380 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(609 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(116 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(378 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston