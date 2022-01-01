French toast in Mammoth Lakes
Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve french toast
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6201 Minaret Rd #105, Mammoth Lakes
|Classic French Toast
|$9.99
thick-cut housemade challah served with 100% real maple syrup, dusted with powdered sugar
|French Toast Combo
|$14.99
two pieces of housemade challah french toast served with 100% real maple syrup, two eggs and two pieces of bacon or turkey sausage
|Yummy Stuffed French Toast
|$12.99
whipped strawberry cream cheese layered between three slices of battered challah and topped with sliced strawberries. served with 100% real maple syrup and dusted with powdered sugar