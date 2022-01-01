Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Mammoth Lakes

Go
Mammoth Lakes restaurants
Toast

Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6201 Minaret Rd #105, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic French Toast$9.99
thick-cut housemade challah served with 100% real maple syrup, dusted with powdered sugar
French Toast Combo$14.99
two pieces of housemade challah french toast served with 100% real maple syrup, two eggs and two pieces of bacon or turkey sausage
Yummy Stuffed French Toast$12.99
whipped strawberry cream cheese layered between three slices of battered challah and topped with sliced strawberries. served with 100% real maple syrup and dusted with powdered sugar
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Side Door Wine Bar and Cafe image

 

Side Door Wine Bar and Cafe

100 Canyon Blvd STE 229, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast$13.00
• With Hawaiian Bread
More about Side Door Wine Bar and Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Mammoth Lakes

Fish Tacos

Salmon

Hummus

Tostadas

Brisket

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Patty Melts

Map

More near Mammoth Lakes to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston