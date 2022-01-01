Garlic bread in Mammoth Lakes
Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Shelter Distilling
Shelter Distilling
100 Canyon Blvd #217, Mammoth Lakes
|Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds
|$12.00
Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds with Garlic Breading, Served with House Marinara
Contains the following:
Eggs, Dairy, Gluten, Garlic
More about ZPizza
ZPizza
26 Old Mammoth Rd, Mammoth Lakes
|Garlic Bread
|$4.50
Housemade focaccia, fresh garlic, provolone, part-skim mozzarella, parmesan cheese, fresh oregano and served with marinara sauce.