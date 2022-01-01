Nachos in Mammoth Lakes
Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve nachos
Shelter Distilling
100 Canyon Blvd #217, Mammoth Lakes
|Shelter Nachos (Happy Hour)
|$7.00
Nachos with White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cilantro Aioli, and Cilantro
Contains the following:
Milk, Gluten
|Shelter Nachos
|$14.00
Nachos with White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cilantro Aioli, and Cilantro
Contains the following:
Milk, Gluten
Salsa's Taqueria
588 Old Mammoth Rd #1, Mammoth Lakes
|Nachos
|$11.99
Beans, cheese, tomato, olives, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño slices on top of our homemade chips.
|Meat Nachos
|$12.99
Choice of meat, beans, cheese, tomato, olives, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño slices on top of our homemade chips.
|KBean & Chz Nachos
|$7.99