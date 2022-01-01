Nachos in Mammoth Lakes

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banner pic

 

Shelter Distilling

100 Canyon Blvd #217, Mammoth Lakes

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shelter Nachos (Happy Hour)$7.00
Nachos with White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cilantro Aioli, and Cilantro
Contains the following:
Milk, Gluten
Shelter Nachos$14.00
Nachos with White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cilantro Aioli, and Cilantro
Contains the following:
Milk, Gluten
More about Shelter Distilling
Salsa's Taqueria image

 

Salsa's Taqueria

588 Old Mammoth Rd #1, Mammoth Lakes

Takeout
Nachos$11.99
Beans, cheese, tomato, olives, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño slices on top of our homemade chips.
Meat Nachos$12.99
Choice of meat, beans, cheese, tomato, olives, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeño slices on top of our homemade chips.
KBean & Chz Nachos$7.99
More about Salsa's Taqueria

