Patty melts in Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Lakes restaurants
Toast

Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve patty melts

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

 

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6201 Minaret Rd #105, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$14.79
Angus beef patty, swiss & cheddar, grilled onions, mayo, grilled rye
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth

6118 Minaret Rd, Mammoth Lakes

Avg 4.3 (1644 reviews)
Takeout
O Turkey Patty Melt$19.99
1⁄2 lb. ground turkey patty | sourdough | grilled onions | Cheddar | house 1000 island
O Patty Melt$19.99
1⁄2 lb. ground beef patty | sourdough | grilled onions | Cheddar | house 1000 island
O Bison Patty Melt$23.99
1⁄2 lb. ground bison patty | sourdough | grilled onions | Cheddar | house 1000 island
More about Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth

