Patty melts in Mammoth Lakes
Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve patty melts
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6201 Minaret Rd #105, Mammoth Lakes
|Patty Melt
|$14.79
Angus beef patty, swiss & cheddar, grilled onions, mayo, grilled rye
More about Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth
6118 Minaret Rd, Mammoth Lakes
|O Turkey Patty Melt
|$19.99
1⁄2 lb. ground turkey patty | sourdough | grilled onions | Cheddar | house 1000 island
|O Patty Melt
|$19.99
1⁄2 lb. ground beef patty | sourdough | grilled onions | Cheddar | house 1000 island
|O Bison Patty Melt
|$23.99
1⁄2 lb. ground bison patty | sourdough | grilled onions | Cheddar | house 1000 island