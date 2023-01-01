Pork belly in Mammoth Lakes
Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve pork belly
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL
Dish Bistro
588 Old Mammoth Road Unit 4, Mammoth Lakes
|Pork belly Bites with sweet potato tots
|$12.00
Shelter Distilling - Mammoth Lakes, CA
100 Canyon Blvd #217, Mammoth Lakes
|Pork Belly Pizza
|$19.00
Pork Belly, Mozzarella, Dried Cranberries, and Sliced Green Apple (10” 6 slices)
Contains the following:
Gluten and Dairy
|Crispy Confit Pork Belly Taco
|$6.00
Crispy Confit Pork Belly with Pineapple Stormrider Rum Gastrique, Pico de Gallo, and Cilantro on a Pita Round
Contains the following:
Gluten, Dairy, Egg