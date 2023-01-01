Pork belly in Mammoth Lakes

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dish Bistro image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Dish Bistro

588 Old Mammoth Road Unit 4, Mammoth Lakes

Avg 5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork belly Bites with sweet potato tots$12.00
More about Dish Bistro
Banner pic

 

Shelter Distilling - Mammoth Lakes, CA

100 Canyon Blvd #217, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Belly Pizza$19.00
Pork Belly, Mozzarella, Dried Cranberries, and Sliced Green Apple (10” 6 slices)
Contains the following:
Gluten and Dairy
Crispy Confit Pork Belly Taco$6.00
Crispy Confit Pork Belly with Pineapple Stormrider Rum Gastrique, Pico de Gallo, and Cilantro on a Pita Round
Contains the following:
Gluten, Dairy, Egg
More about Shelter Distilling - Mammoth Lakes, CA

