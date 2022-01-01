Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Lakes restaurants
Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Loco Frijole

3711 Main St, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
American Quesadilla A La Carte$10.99
Quesadillas Plato$0.00
Mexican style quesadillas, (3 of the same) deep fried fill w/ choice of Queso Fresco, Chicken or Picadillo (ground Beef) Or (1) All American style Grill quesadilla with your choice of Chicken or Beef $16.99
More about The Loco Frijole
Salsa's Taqueria image

 

Salsa's Taqueria - Mammoth Lakes

588 Old Mammoth Rd #1, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meat Quesadilla$12.99
Large flour tortilla with choice of meat and cheese. Includes garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
#3 - Chz Quesadilla$11.99
Large flour cheese quesadilla with a side of rice and beans, garnish of lettuce tomato and sour cream. Includes small fountain drink.
Chz Quesadilla$9.99
Large flour tortilla with cheese. Includes garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
More about Salsa's Taqueria - Mammoth Lakes

