Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Mammoth Lakes

Go
Mammoth Lakes restaurants
Toast

Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve taco salad

Consumer pic

 

The Loco Frijole

3711 Main St, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$0.00
Your Choice of Shredded Beef, Grilled Chicken or Shrimp, beans,rice, tomato, onion, lettuce, cheese, guacamole paste, sour cream serve in a flour tortilla shell.
More about The Loco Frijole
Salsa's Taqueria image

 

Salsa's Taqueria - Mammoth Lakes

588 Old Mammoth Rd #1, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meat Taco Salad$12.99
Choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cilantro, onion and guacamole all in a fried flour taco shell.
Veggie Taco Salad$11.99
Beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cilantro, onion and guacamole all in a fried flour taco shell.
More about Salsa's Taqueria - Mammoth Lakes

Browse other tasty dishes in Mammoth Lakes

Hot Chocolate

Tuna Salad

Chicken Tenders

Tortas

Taquitos

Chai Lattes

Ceviche

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Mammoth Lakes to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston