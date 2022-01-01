Turkey clubs in Mammoth Lakes

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

 

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6201 Minaret Rd #105, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple Decker Turkey Club$14.99
ALL NATURAL TURKEY, HONEY CURED BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO, SOURDOUGH
Kid's Turkey Sandwich$6.99
all natural turkey sandwich with cheddar, mayo and served on multigrain wheat bread. Served with fresh fruit and soda
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth

6118 Minaret Rd, Mammoth Lakes

Avg 4.3 (1644 reviews)
Takeout
O Turkey Sandwich$15.99
All-natural oven roasted turkey | lettuce | tomato | mayo on the side | wheat bread | All natural oven roasted turkey with lettuce and tomato served on wheat bread with mayonnaise on the side | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
More about Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth

Map

