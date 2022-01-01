Go
MAMMOTH POKE

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL POKE | SUSHI BURRITOS

2035 North Western Avenue

Popular Items

5 Scoop protein$16.95
Build your own 5 scoop protein
3 Scoop protein$13.95
Build your own with 3 scoop protein.
Thai Iced Tea$3.50
Veggie bowl$11.95
SUSHI BURRITO$12.95
Wrapped with roasted seaweed, sushi rice, avocado, cucumber,
scallions, red cabbage, carrot, spicy mayo, sweet soy sauce and crunchy onion.
TAKOYAKI$6.50
Grilled 5 pcs. octopus ball topped w/Japanese BBQ sauce, mayo, bonito flakes , seaweed and scallions
MISO SOUP$2.00
soy bean broth with seaweed and tofu choice of original or spicy.
GLUTEN FREE BOWL 3 SCOOP PROTEIN$13.95
GYOZA$6.00
Steamed Japanese chicken dumplings on bed of carrot w/ spicy ponzu dipping sauce.
SEAWEED SALAD$4.95
Served on a bed of cucumber, sweet vinaigrette topped w/ sesame seeds.
2035 North Western Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
