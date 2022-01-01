Go
Toast

MAMÓN

Offering delicious breakfast, lunch, and carryout options. We specialize in balancing a well rounded diet to accommodate all lifestyles. Our menu features vegan, vegetarian, and animal products. Gluten free options available!
REWARDS SIGNUP
https://www.toasttab.com/mamon/rewardsSignup
REWARDS LOOKUP
https://www.toasttab.com/mamon/rewards

26676 Portola Pkwy Suite D

No reviews yet

Popular Items

OLD DIRTY B$13.50
Two eggs, potatoes, cheese, and choice of bacon or Argentinian chorizo wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Al Horno$11.50
Roasted chicken, lettuce, tomato, and serrano pepper mayo on toasted Francese bread.
Just The Tip$11.50
Marinated portobello layered with avocado, help seeds, chili pepper flakes, tomato, serrano pepper mayo, and melted Havarti on Franchese bread.
Chancho en Cama$12.50
Roasted pork shoulder, charred sweet potato, lime-marinated red onion, cilantro, and yellow pepper aioli on Francese bread.
There’s an Egg Involved$12.50
Roasted tri-tip, roasted tomatoes, onions and cilantro, serrano pepper mayo, topped with a fried egg on Francese bread.
Hammered$12.50
Roasted veggies, seasoned potatoes, sharp cheddar, two eggs, salsa verde, and serrano pepper mayo wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with a mixed green salad.
Philly Me Up$12.50
Roasted tri-tip, sautéed peppers, red and green onions, melted cheese, serrano pepper mayo on toasted Francese bread.
Roasted Sweet Potato$4.75
Salmon Plate
Upstream$13.50
Roasted salmon salad, serrano pepper mayo, bread & butter pickles, and melted Havarti on toasted sourdough bread.
See full menu

Location

26676 Portola Pkwy Suite D

Foothill Ranch CA

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sal's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DING TEA FOOTHILL RANCH

No reviews yet

Taste is a kind of lifestyle. Ding Tea name means the best tea. Ding Tea is an indispensable taste. We believe and insist that the infinite possibility of tea no matter black tea or milk tea. Since 2007, Ding Tea intended to promote the brand and Taiwanese tea culture to the world, created a new mainstream of exclusive drinks, and insisted on bringing consumers new and refined drinks.

Cuca’s Mexican Food - Foothill Ranch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aroma Pizza and Pasta

No reviews yet

Aroma Pizza and Pasta specializes in providing quality food and service to our local Baker Ranch, Irvine, and Lake Forest community. We make delicious pizzas, pastas, subs, sandwiches, wings, calzones, and salads.
Order now and enjoy! You won't be disappointed.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston