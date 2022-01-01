Manahawkin restaurants you'll love
La Cabanita Bautista, LLC
621 E BAY AVE, MANAHAWKIN
|AL PASTOR TACOS
|$12.00
Seasoned pork meat with pineapple, served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.
|ENCHILADAS DE POLLO
|$14.00
4 Rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken tossed in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, fresh ground Mexican cheese and avocado. Accompanied with rice, beans and a Breaded chicken Cutlet.
|NACHOS
|$12.00
Tortilla chips topped with chili, pico de gallo, guacamole, choice of meat and melted cheese.
Living on the Veg
657 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin
|Avocado Tempeh Melt
|$11.00
avocado, tempeh bacon, lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo, and our vegan cheese sauce on toasted ciabatta.
|Tempeh Ranch
|$11.00
buffalo tempeh, cucumber, tomato, avocado, and romaine with our ranch dressing.
|Olde City
|$13.00
seasoned seitan, peppers, onion, portabella, lettuce, our vegan cheese sauce, and vegan mayo on toasted ciabatta.
The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
1201 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin
|Jersey Devils (4)
|$12.00
fried oysters on deviled eggs with sriracha
|Shoe String Fries
|$7.00
parmesan and parsley
|Grilled Crab Cake Wrap
|$23.00
our "world famous" crab cake with cheddar, bacon, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, wrapped in a large tortilla & grilled
Mud City Crab House
1185 East Bay Ave, Manahawkin
|BBQ Swordfish Sandwich
|$18.00
Swordfish with house bbq sauce on a kaiser roll with crispy fried onions & jalapeno strips
|Sesame Crusted Tuna
|$29.00
Topped with avocado, sriracha mayo, and soy reduction
Served with 2 sides
|Fresh Ocean Clam Strips
|$12.00
hand shucked and fried clams strips