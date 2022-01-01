Manahawkin restaurants you'll love

Manahawkin restaurants
Toast
  • Manahawkin

Manahawkin's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Steakhouses
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Manahawkin restaurants

La Cabanita Bautista, LLC image

 

La Cabanita Bautista, LLC

621 E BAY AVE, MANAHAWKIN

Avg 5 (20 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
AL PASTOR TACOS$12.00
Seasoned pork meat with pineapple, served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.
ENCHILADAS DE POLLO$14.00
4 Rolled tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken tossed in your choice of red or green sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, sour cream, fresh ground Mexican cheese and avocado. Accompanied with rice, beans and a Breaded chicken Cutlet.
NACHOS$12.00
Tortilla chips topped with chili, pico de gallo, guacamole, choice of meat and melted cheese.
Living on the Veg image

 

Living on the Veg

657 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Tempeh Melt$11.00
avocado, tempeh bacon, lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo, and our vegan cheese sauce on toasted ciabatta.
Tempeh Ranch$11.00
buffalo tempeh, cucumber, tomato, avocado, and romaine with our ranch dressing.
Olde City$13.00
seasoned seitan, peppers, onion, portabella, lettuce, our vegan cheese sauce, and vegan mayo on toasted ciabatta.
The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House

1201 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (1685 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jersey Devils (4)$12.00
fried oysters on deviled eggs with sriracha
Shoe String Fries$7.00
parmesan and parsley
Grilled Crab Cake Wrap$23.00
our "world famous" crab cake with cheddar, bacon, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, wrapped in a large tortilla & grilled
Mud City Crab House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Mud City Crab House

1185 East Bay Ave, Manahawkin

Avg 4.5 (1665 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Swordfish Sandwich$18.00
Swordfish with house bbq sauce on a kaiser roll with crispy fried onions & jalapeno strips
Sesame Crusted Tuna$29.00
Topped with avocado, sriracha mayo, and soy reduction
Served with 2 sides
Fresh Ocean Clam Strips$12.00
hand shucked and fried clams strips
